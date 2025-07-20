"I’ve said it 300 times" - Neymar Jr snaps back at reporter for asking him about his fitness after Santos loss

Neymar Jr. was not happy with a reporter after he was quizzed about his fitness following Santos' loss in the Brazilian Serie A on July 19. The 33-year-old started the game, his second in four days, but could not get on the scoresheet as they lost 3-0 to Mirassol.

In his post-match interview, the reporter asked about his fitness level, and the Brazilian superstar lost his cool. He snapped back at the question and said (via GOAL):

"This again? I've said it 300 times."

He went on to talk about Santos' loss and said that everything went wrong for his side. He added that they were unable to replicate anything from their win over Flamengo last week and said:

"Everything was missing, that's why the score was 3-0. We didn't even play half the game we did against Flamengo in marking. In the game against Flamengo, they were superior in possession, and today Mirassol was the same; they were superior in every aspect."

Santos are sitting just outside the relegation zone in the Serie A after 14 matches, picking up as many points despite winning three of their last five games. Neymar's side are already 16 points behind leaders Cruzerio. They are also just three points behind 12th place Internacional, who sit in the final CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stage spot.

Neymar signed new Santos contract earlier this summer

Neymar joined Santos in January on a six-month deal after his contract at Al-Hilal was terminated. The Brazilian was set to stay at the club until June and then head back to Europe and move to the MLS, but has now signed a new deal.

The Brazilian legend has extended his stay until the end of the season and said that he listened to his heart before penning the contract. He said (via GOAL):

"I made a decision and I listened to my heart. Santos is not just my team, it is my home, my roots, my history and my life. Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy. And it is here that I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career. And nothing will stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end."

Neymar has been linked with Inter Miami, as Lionel Messi and co look to bolster their attack. The Brazilian was touted to rejoin Barcelona, but nothing has materialized.

