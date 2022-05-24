“I’ve said it 50,000 times” – Real Madrid star opens up on his future plans at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid star Marcelo is widely expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, but the Brazilian once again reiterated his desire to stay on.

He was given a memorable send-off by his teammates after their final La Liga game of the season on Friday, suggesting that his 16-year spell at the club is drawing to a close.

The 34-year-old's contract with the Spanish champions is up in June. However, Marcelo, along with his agent Caio Alves, have been discussing the possibility of a new one-year contract (as per Gol TV and ABC via ManagingMadrid).

Ahead of Madrid's UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool, Marcelo was asked about his future, to which he said (via Marca):

"Everyone knows my wish. I want to stay, I've said it 50,000 times, but after the final, we'll talk."

Los Blancos will close out their season in Paris on May 28 with a 14th Champions League title in sight, which could be Marcelo's final goodbye at the club.

The Brazilian is no longer the force he once was and has been playing second fiddle to Ferland Mendy for some time now. Joining from Brazilian side Fluminese in January 2007, Marcelo has been a mainstay at the Santiago Bernabeu for over a decade. Regardless of his current form, he will go down as a club legend.

He has made 546 appearances for the Whites across competitions, scoring 38 times and making 103 assists and lifting 24 titles. That includes six La Liga and four UEFA Champions League honours.

Real Madrid's Marcelo focused on winning fifth Champions League title

Marcelo has won all four of his UEFA Champions League finals with Real Madrid and could end his glorious spell with a fifth.

However, he said that success in past finals will have no bearing on the current one, and he's only focused on the upcoming game now. The Brazilian added:

"Having won the other finals doesn't matter. We want to win it, but it won't be easy. We'll have to give our all to win the best game in the club world."

Isco and Gareth Bale are other players who're leaving Real Madrid this summer. While Bale could make one final appearance in Paris, Ancelotti has hinted that Isco might have already played his last for the club following his cameo appearance against Real Betis last week. Both players' contracts end in June, and they are set to depart as free agents.

