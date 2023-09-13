“I’ve said that ever since I saw him” – Gary Lineker suggests Liverpool star is ‘limited’ in wrong position used by Jurgen Klopp

Football pundit Gary Lineker believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold would be more effective in a midfield role as compared to the right-back position that we're used to seeing him in.

Clearly, the England international is essential to manager Jurgen Klopp's squad at Anfield. He's started all four of the Merseyside outfit's Premier League matches in the 2023/24 season, managing an assist.

Stating that the 24-year-old's passing options would open up on either side of the pitch should he assume a midfield role, Lineker said (via TBR):

"I’ve said that ever since I saw him. From right-back he’s limited with his incredible passing range because you can only pass to the left. When you play in the middle you can go both ways and he would be much better. He grew up as a midfield player and by chance he got an opportunity at right-back and did exceptionally well."

He added:

"Is he the best defender in football? Absolutely not, but you say they can’t win with him at right-back, they’ve won plenty with him there. I do feel myself personally that he should be in midfield, in there as a playmaker he could absolutely dominate."

So far, Alexander-Arnold has registered 73 assists and 16 goals in 277 appearances for the Reds. Rather than a complete switch to midfield, a hybrid role for the young full-back could suit Liverpool despite the player's experience in the middle of the park for England. Currently, Klopp's squad lacks an out-and-out right-back to fill in for Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in doubt for Wolves trip - Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolves on Saturday (September 16) for their first Premier League tie after the international break. However, the Reds could be without their star man Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Evening Standard).

The England international was withdrawn in Liverpool's previous fixture against Aston Villa, which the Merseyside club ended up winning 3-0 on September 3. After a brilliant performance, he was substituted in the 71st minute and was reported to have suffered a hamstring injury.

When asked about the player's issue, Jurgen Klopp said (via One Football):

"I'm interested as well. I don't know exactly. It's [his] hamstring - not too serious, is his opinion. We have to wait for the scan."

Should the Reds go into this fixture without Alexander-Arnold, Klopp could turn to Joe Gomez for the time being. The extent of the full-back's injury remains unanswered.