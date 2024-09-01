"I've said it once and I'll say it again" - Carragher claims Manchester United will not win major trophies if 26-year-old is club's best attacker

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes the Red Devils won't lift a Premier League or Champions League title as long as Marcus Rashford is their best attacking option. His comments came ahead of United's clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League today as the Northwest derby rivals resume hostilities for the first time this season.

Following their worst top-flight campaign of the Premier League era, Manchester United have a point to prove this term, but haven't really made a statement so far. They beat Fulham by a meager score of 1-0 in the opening game, before going down 2-1 to bogey side Brighton.

Against Liverpool, Erik ten Hag's band of busted flushes face their biggest test of the season yet, with the Merseyside outfit showing no signs of slowing down in the post-Jurgen Klopp era so far.

Carragher, who played over 30 games against United in his playing career, feels they can't win a silverware if Rashford is their best option in attack. He said (via UtdPlug):

"I've said it once and I'll say it again, if Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's best attacking player, they're not winning a league or a European Cup."

Rashford has blown hot and cold for United in recent times. After netting 10+ league goals in back-to-back seasons of 2019-20 and 2020-21, he slumped to a mere four in 2021-22.

Following another renaissance that saw him net 17 times in the 2022-23 league season, the England international struck only seven times last term. His disappointing run culminated with Gareth Southgate dropping him from the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024, where they finished runners-up again.

Manchester United lack quality forwards

Despite their appaling record in front of goal in the Premier League last season, Manchester United didn't invest much in the attacking department this summer transfer window.

Joshua Zirkzee is their only noteable acquisition upfront, while Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri left the club. Jadon Sancho has gone on loan with an obligation to buy, this time to rivals Chelsea.

Having netted only 57 goals in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils were expected to spend big on quality attackers, but didn't do so. The impact can already be seen, with United netting just twice in two league games so far.

