“I’ve seen many of his videos” - Pedri gives personal take on comparison with Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta 

Barcelona ace Pedri has given his two cents on the frequent comparisons made between himself and club legend Andres Iniesta. The midfielder acknowledged the comparisons but put Iniesta on a pedestal, insisting that replicating what the latter did is very difficult.
At just 21 years old, Pedri has already become a mainstay in both the Barcelona midfield and the Spanish national team. His creativity, playmaking, vision, and intelligence on the ball have seen him earn comparisons to the former legendary Barcelona No. 8, who mesmerized fans for over a decade at the Camp Nou.
Speaking to Spanish newspaper El País in a recent interview, Pedri weighed in on the constant comparisons made between him and Iniesta. He said:
“There are always comparisons. We play in a similar position, we have the No. 8 shirt. I’ve seen many of his videos, and it’s very difficult to do what Andres did.”
Pedri has continued to impress in the middle of the park for Barca. He has featured in every eligible game for the Catalan club this season and has scored 5 goals and provided seven assists in 46 appearances across competitions.
“He will say yes’’ – Barcelona ace Pedri on whether he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or someday
Speaking further, Pedri addressed the possibility of him winning the Ballon d’Or someday in his career. While Barcelona are currently on a good run of form, Pedri is one of the players who have stood out for the club.
Pedri admitted that he would love to win the coveted award someday, but said he prefers to win team titles rather than individual prizes. He said:
“Andres, Xavi, and Busquets deserved it and did not win it. It was time to give a midfielder (Rodri) a prize. I hope this will be useful in the coming years. To any player in the world, if you ask him about the Ballon d’Or, he will say yes. But I prefer to win team titles rather than individual prizes,”
The young midfielder also spoke about his role in the current Barcelona team and how he has cemented himself as a top player in the position.
“It’s the most comfortable position I’ve ever felt in my short career. Sometimes it seems like a long time, but it’s not. It’s a position in which I touch the ball a lot. I’m also an activist; I try to help,” he remarked.
“I’ve always liked working as a team and running a lot. This is fundamental,” he added when asked about the added defensive burden on his shoulders.