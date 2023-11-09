"I've shown I'm up to the level and ready" - Real Madrid star demands more game time after starring role in 3-0 Braga win 

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz claimed that he is ready to feature more frequently for Los Blancos after impressing against Braga. The 24-year-old scored his team's opener in the 27th minute as they went on to secure a 3-0 win in their UEFA Champions League tie.

Speaking to the media after the match, Diaz stated that he was happy to have taken advantage of the opportunity to feature from the start. He claimed that he wants to build on the performance and make his way into the starting XI, despite being linked with a move away from Madrid.

Diaz was quoted by Football Espana as saying:

"This is Real Madrid and you have to always be prepared. I am very happy to qualify for the next round, for today's game which was very good, I have seen the fans very happy and I love that. Individually, I am happy, I have taken advantage of the opportunity and I have shown that I am ready for more. Obviously I want to play more and I know I can help, but I am grateful and happy. I felt very good today and I am happy to contribute a goal. I have played where Bellingham does, who is a one-off, and today I have been in hard-working mode. It is good for me to adapt to different positions."

Diaz added:

"I'm doing my thing, showing every minute I have what I can contribute. I think I have shown that I am up to the level and ready for more minutes but I am happy with Ancelotti who gives me confidence. He talked to me, there are great players here and everything comes with time. He congratulated me in Italian and I am very grateful for the trust. I'm not going to think about the lack of minutes I have been playing, I will think about what a great day it was."

Diaz has played just 109 minutes in the league this season, but has already scored once. The fixture against Braga was only his second start of the season as he replaced Jude Bellingham in the line-up, who was rested for the encounter.

Brahim Diaz was linked with a move away from Real Madrid

Having spent the last two seasons on loan at Serie A giants AC Milan, Brahim Diaz returned to Real Madrid this summer and was expected to play a big role in their 2023-24 campaign.

However, Jude Bellingham's impressive season has seen the Spaniard's minutes reduced, and he was linked with another loan move. According to CalcioMercato, AC Milan were interested in signing the midfielder on loan again.

West Ham United have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old in the upcoming January transfer window. David Moyes is keen on bolstering his attack and Todo Fichajes claim the Hammers manager wants the Real Madrid star.