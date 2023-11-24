“I’ve slept more times with Ronaldo than my wife” - When Real Madrid icon made emphatic claim about playing with Ronaldo Nazario

Former Real Madrid stars Ronaldo Nazario and Roberto Carlos played numerous matches together for Los Blancos as well as for the Brazilian national team. The legendary fullback once made an emphatic claim about playing with the former Inter Milan superstar.

According to Sportslite, Roberto Carlos once said that he has slept with Ronaldo Nazario more than his wife. The fullback made the hilarious claim by affirming that they met for the first time in 1993. Carlos said:

“I met Ronaldo in 1993, and from that moment on, we have always shared a room. I’ve slept more times with Ronaldo than my wife!”

Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo Nazario shared the pitch 269 times for club and country, combining for 19 goals.

They were a part of Brazil's squad from 1994 to 2006. Together, they helped Selecao win the FIFA World Cup (2002), FIFA Confederations Cup (1997), and Copa America (1997 and 1999).

Moreover, after Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 2002, the pair shared the dressing room at Santiago Bernabeu from 2002 to 2007. During that time, Ronaldo made 177 appearances for Los Blancos and bagged 103 goals and 35 assists. He later left the La Liga giants to join AC Milan in 2007.

Ajax midfielder reveals his desire to join Real Madrid and win UEFA Champions League

Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos has revealed that he wants to win the UEFA Champions League with Ajax and join Los Blancos.

Vos, who mainly plays as a defensive midfielder, is an academy player of the Eredivisie giants. He made his senior debut for Ajax earlier this year and since then, he has made 12 appearances for De Godenzonen. However, the 18-year-old has made his intention of joining Real Madrid apparent.

During an interview with Ajax Life, the teenager said:

“I would love to win the Champions League with Ajax and then move to Real Madrid.”

Ajax are currently in the 12th spot in the Dutch league with 12 points, winning only three out of 11 matches. Next up, De Godenzonen will host Vitesse at the Johan Cruyff Arena on November 26 (Sunday).