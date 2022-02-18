"I’ve started doing that" - Manchester United's Diogo Dalot reveals new routine Cristiano Ronaldo has dragged him into 

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has lifted the lid on how Red Devils teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has persuaded him to drink more coffee.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular for the Old Trafford outfit since returning from a season-long loan at AC Milan. He has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the club and appears to have displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Dalot has cited a change in his pre-match routine as one of the reasons behind his recent run of form. The Portugal international also revealed that he spends time with fellow countryman Ronaldo before games.

Dalot stated that he usually has a pre-game chat with the 37-year-old over a coffee on matchdays. The defender is of the view that the practice helps him focus on the forthcoming fixture.

"I mean every player has their superstitions. To be honest, I don’t have many so now I always, and it’s a fun story, before the games, when we’re at the hotel, I always drink my coffee with Cristiano [Ronaldo]", Dalot said in a Q&A.

"It’s been a routine now. He actually dragged me into the coffee because I was not a big fan of coffee but now I’ve started doing that. Just to talk a little bit. Sometimes we have too much time in the hotel, so we get out of the room, just to talk a little bit and try to focus on the game."

Having established himself as a regular starter for Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick, Dalot will be looking to keep his place while helping the team secure Champions League football. He can expect Wan-Bissaka to give him a run for his money.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo looking to build momentum

While Diogo Dalot has been on an impressive run of form, Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for Manchester United. The forward went six games without finding the back of the net before bringing the drought to an end with a goal against Brighton.

The Portugal captain will now be looking to build momentum when the Red Devils face Leeds United. Ralf Rangnick's side will lock horns with the Yorkshire-based club at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United will also want Cristiano Ronaldo to be at the top of his game when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

