“I’ve stopped doubting” - Piers Morgan sends message to Mikel Arteta amid Arsenal’s stunning run of form

British media personality Piers Morgan has thrown his weight behind Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the side's record-breaking run of form in the league. The Gunners strolled to a 6-0 win over relegation candidates Sheffield United in their most recent league match on Monday (March 4) to remain firmly in the title race.

Arteta has come under a great deal of criticism for his choices in recent months, especially for some of his decisions in the transfer window. The Spanish manager led the side to finish second behind Manchester City in the 2022-23 season and was scrutinized further this season.

After watching the club dismantle Sheffield United at their Bramall Lane home, Piers Morgan was impressed with how far the club have come this season with Mikel Arteta. He took to X to share that he was now fully behind the Gunners boss.

"I doubted Arteta's decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya. He was right. I doubted Arteta's faith in Havertz. He was right. I doubted Arteta's refusal to buy a striker in January. He was right. I've stopped doubting @m8arteta," Morgan wrote.

In recent weeks, summer signings David Raya and Kai Havertz have grown into magnificent performers for the club in their respective roles. The Spanish goalkeeper has made the number one shirt his, and Havertz has led the line brilliantly for the side.

Raya has kept the most number of clean sheets in the league this season (9) while Havertz have scored seven goals and provided three assists.

The Gunners have been on a hot streak in the league since the start of the year, and have now scored the most goals (68) and conceded the least goals (23) in the league this season.

Ruthless Arsenal spank Sheffield United to make history

Arsenal came into their match against Sheffield United on the back of a six-game domestic winning run that put them firmly back in contention for the title. They were keen to win after both sides above them, Manchester City and Liverpool, had done so during the weekend.

The Gunners needed just five minutes to go ahead in the match, as captain Martin Odegaard found the back of the net before a Jayden Bogle own goal made it two. Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice scored to give Arsenal a five-goal advantage by the end of the first half.

Ben White got in on the act with a goal in the second half to round off the scoring in what was a totally dominant performance. Arsenal made history by becoming the first side in English football history to win three consecutive away games by a margin of 5+ goals.