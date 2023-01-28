“I’ve swapped a few texts with him” - Piers Morgan reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him about life in Saudi Arabia

British journalist Piers Morgan recently provided an update on Cristiano Ronaldo's life in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old's infamous interview with Morgan triggered his exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo criticized many aspects of the Premier League club, including its owners and infrastructure, in the interview. He also claimed that there was no mutual respect between him and manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils terminated the Portuguese forward's contract with mutual consent in November.

Ronaldo has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as a free agent. The move marked an end to the UEFA Champions League's record goalscorer's career in European football.

Ronaldo's fans have been wondering how the 37-year-old is adjusting to life in the Middle East. According to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo is having a grand time in Saudi Arabia. Morgan told Tatler:

"Definitely (he is happy), I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch."

Before his move to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo had only represented elite European clubs in his career. Sporting CP, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus are the four clubs he played for during his time in Europe. Hence, many believe he has taken a step down in terms of the level of competition with the transfer.

Despite having played two full games for Al Nassr, Ronaldo is yet to get on the scoresheet. His team edged past Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo's debut game with a scoreline of 1-0 as Anderson Talisca scored for Rudi Garcia's team. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal.

Ronaldo saw his powerful header from close range saved during the game. Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia claimed the match's outcome could have been different had it gone in. He said (via GOAL):

"One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano Ronaldo's missed opportunity in the first half."

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play next for Al-Nassr?

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Al Nassr will take the field next on February 3 as they take on Al Fateh in an away clash in the Saudi Pro League. Fans will keep a close eye on whether Cristiano Ronaldo can open his goal-scoring account in that game.

Rudi Garcia's team are currently on top of the SPL table with 33 points from 14 games. Al Fateh, meanwhile, are sixth in the table with 21 points on the board after 14 games.

