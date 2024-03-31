"I've been thinking a lot about removing" - FC Seoul manager blasts Jesse Lingard and claims the former Manchester United star is lazy

FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong recently questioned newly-signed former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's work ethic, calling him lazy and unproductive.

The 31-year-old midfielder is a product of the Manchester United academy. He spent time on loan at multiple EFL Championship clubs like Brighton, Derby, Birmingham and Leicester before establishing himself in the United squad.

He made 232 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and assisting 20. He also earned 32 caps for the English national team, being a starter in the Three Lions' fourth-place finish in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Englishman joined the Korean side in February on a free transfer, six months after his contract expired at Premier League side Nottingham Forest. He has featured in three games as a substitute but has failed to make a lasting impact in 105 minutes of game time.

Gi-Dong lashed out at the attacking midfielder, saying that he is lethargic and unmotivated, and can't even run for the full 90 minutes. He said (via IS Plus):

"I've been thinking a lot about removing Jesse (Lingard). I don't think a player who doesn't run for a few minutes is a football player. If he doesn't fight, and doesn't run better than the player who runs for 90 minutes? If you're going to play soccer in the name, shouldn't you just take the retired players?"

This criticism is nothing new for the Englishman, who has had a torrid relationship with many of his former managers. The likes of Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all openly lambasted him for his lethargy and lack of motivation, dropping him from their starting lineups.

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's first start for FC Seoul delayed due to injury

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's first start for FC Seoul has been delayed due to injury, according to Daily Mail.

He was supposed to make his first start against Gangwon in the K-League this weekend but a knee meniscus injury led to him being left out of the squad.

Lingard came on as a 68th-minute substitute against Jeju United, playing 32 minutes and helping Seoul see out a 2-0 victory before the international break.

Without the former Red Devil, Seoul only managed a 1-1 draw against Gangwon on March 31. They sit seventh in the K-League, with five points after four games.

When Lingard does return to full fitness, it will be interesting to see if he gets the nod from manager Kim Gi-Dong, after his scathing verbal attacks on the Englishman's laziness this week.