“I’ve been training, trying to do my best” – Gabriel Jesus breaks silence on being snubbed from Brazil squad despite impressive Arsenal form

Arsenal and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has stated that he will continue to work hard to return to his national team after his recent omission from the squad.

The Selecao recently announced a 26-man roster for their final two matches prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Tite's side will compete in friendly fixtures against Ghana on September 23 and Tunisia on September 27.

Most of the expected names made it into the squad, but Jesus was among the few high-profile stars to miss out on a place. The forward has endured a decent start to life at Arsenal since moving from Manchester City this summer, which was the reason many were surprised by his exclusion.

However, Jesus has stated that he respects the decision and will do all he can to get back into the scheme of things for Brazil. He told ESPN Brazil (as quoted by football.london):

"There was (contact), after the call-up, yes. I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff."

The forward added:

"As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I’ll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again."

Jesus concluded:

"What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to give my best, finish the plays. Today I had some chances that I could also improve a little more, I know. I’ve been training, trying to do my best."

None of Arsenal's Brazilian players made it into Tite's latest squad

Jesus isn't alone in missing out on Brazil's squad for their upcoming friendlies. His fellow Arsenal teammates Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli also missed out on a place on Tite's 26-man list.

Marquinhos was an expected absence as he is yet to make his debut for the Selecao's senior team. However, both Magalhaes and Martinelli were in Brazil's previous squad and have been in superb form this season.

Jesus himself has scored four goals and laid out three assists in seven Premier League matches this term. He is the most-capped Brazilian out of the trio, having played 56 times for the national team, scoring 19 goals.

Magalhaes, who is yet to make his debut for the Selecao, has played every single minute for Arsenal in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League. In eight matches across both competitions, the Gunners have conceded eight goals while Magalhaes has contributed a goal as well.

Gabriel Martinelli @gabimartinelli Back to winning ways 🤩 Congratulations on your first Premier League goal brother Back to winning ways 🤩 Congratulations on your first Premier League goal brother ❤️ https://t.co/BoClYeIbPa

Lastly, Martinelli, has scored thrice in eight matches across competitions for Arsenal this term. He notably won all three of his caps for Brazil earlier this year.

