“I’ve written a beautiful history with this club” - Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Anderson Talisca addresses Al-Nassr future

Al-Nassr forward and Cristiano Ronaldo's attacking partner Anderson Talisca has denied reports that he could leave the club this summer.

Questions over Talisca's future at Al-Awwal Park began when the club signed Sadio Mane earlier this month. Mane arrived from Bayern Munich on an initial transfer fee of around £27.5 million.

The Asian Football Conference (AFC) allows only five foreign players in a team's squad for the AFC Champions League. Al-Nassr currently have Talisca, Ronaldo, Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Aymeric Laporte, Otavio and Alex Telles in their squad for the season.

Three of those players are likely to miss out and reports in Saudi Arabia have suggested that Talisca would be one of them. Some media outlets have even reported that Al-Nassr could terminate his contract, which runs until 2026.

However, the Brazilian denied those reports via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28. He wrote:

"You Al nassr fans, you who love this club, stop supporting it, fake news. I renewed until the 26th (2026), there's no reason for me to leave the club, I'm not negotiating with anyone, the club has no intention of leaving me, because there's no reason.

"And the numbers don't lie. I'm happy here, I don't want to go anywhere, I have a beautiful history with this club, when I arrived at the club I went through all the difficulties with this club, don't forget it either."

Talisca concluded:

"I'm not going to nowhere, I have no intention of leaving here, I am happy in this country with my family! We follow together, I love you. Let's focus on supporting our team tomorrow at the stadium that matters most."

His comments came just six days after he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli in an AFC Champions League qualifier.

It was also only a day before Al-Nassr's SPL fixture against Al-Shabab, for which he didn't make the squad, marking the third such instance in four league games. Ronaldo's brace, followed by goals from Mane and Sultan Al-Ghannam, handed the team a comfortable 4-0 victory in that match.

Looking at Anderson Talisca's form at Al-Nassr and partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Anderson Talisca joined Al-Nassr from Chinese second-tier club Guangzhou FC in the summer of 2021.

The Brazilian enjoyed an excellent start to life in Saudi Arabia, scoring 21 goals and laying out two assists in 30 matches across competitions in his debut season. He helped his side finish third in the SPL, six points behind winners Al-Hilal.

Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January this year, he was central to his side's forays forward. He took on a secondary attacking role after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr, but still recorded 21 goals in 27 matches in all competitions.

The 29-year-old is yet to establish a concrete attacking partnership with Ronaldo, though. They have played 15 matches together, but have combined for just one goal, with the team winning only seven of those games and losing four times.