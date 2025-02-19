“I wake up every day with a smile” - Antony opens up on new-found form at Real Betis following Manchester United struggles

Manchester United winger Antony has opened up about his new-found form while on loan at Real Betis Balompie. The Brazilian winger has not had the best of times at Old Trafford, scoring just 12 goals and providing just five assists in 96 appearances. Indeed, he has picked up 14 yellow cards in his time at United - more than he has scored goals.

After moving to Real Betis on loan, the winger has exceeded expectations. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in just four games for the Spanish outfit, raising questions about his poor form in England. Speaking with Real Betis TV, Antony explained (via Mirror):

"I wake up every day with a smile... The most important thing is that I have found myself again. I am happy to be enjoying myself every day. Things go well when we are well, happy, content. In four games I scored three goals and gave an assist. I expected it and I didn't expect it. I have worked mentally and physically to get to this moment.

“I am very happy about that. When I was in England I continued working mentally and physically. I was also feeling well. I was preparing for this moment. Now, I am very happy to be enjoying and living an incredible moment.”

However, he refrained from saying anything negative about Manchester United, adding:

“I've had a great time in Manchester too, I won two titles and I'm very grateful... But when I say that I've found myself here, I'm happy, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot. I'm very happy here. I wake up every day with a smile and that's very important.”

Before Antony moved to Manchester United, he enjoyed impressive performances at Ajax, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists in 82 appearances.

Antony speaks about his struggles under Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Antony has spoken about his struggles under Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. While the winger has struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford since he joined, he has been unable to retain a steady slot in the first team under the new head coach.

He admitted that he needed to "be happy" with himself to find the much-needed confidence to turn his form around, admitting to Real Betis TV (via Mirror):

“I wasn’t playing much, but I’ve been working hard. I needed to be happy with myself. The best version of being happy with myself is the most important thing. I played very little in Manchester, but I’m grateful to them and also to the coach, who spoke to me."

Antony's loan spell at Real Betis will be concluded at the end of the season, and the winger will return to Manchester United.

