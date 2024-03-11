“I wanna make a bold statement” - Manchester United legend claims Jurgen Klopp will return to Liverpool in 2 years

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will return to Liverpool in two years.

Klopp is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season. The German joined the Merseysiders in 2015 and has since helped them become one of the top forces in European football again. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and more with the Anfield club.

Yorke has made a bold statement about Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. When asked whether fans have seen the last of Klopp in English football, the Manchester United legend said (via beIN SPORTS on X):

"I wanna make a bold statement but I don't wanna do it on national TV. I think he will return to Liverpool in a year or so, in two years' time."

When asked why he opines so, Yorke added:

"I just have a sneaky feeling.... When you look at the quality of the managers that is out there, I don't think there's too many quality managers."

Expand Tweet

The Reds played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Manchester City in their recent Premier League game. After John Stones opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Alexis Mac Allister turned in a 50th-minute penalty to level proceedings.

Klopp's side are now second in the league with 64 points from 28 matches, level on points with league leaders Arsenal. City are third on 63 points.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp answers whether games like the Manchester City clash make it harder for him to leave

Liverpool and Manchester City went neck-to-neck at Anfield in front of an exhilarating Anfield crowd. The atmosphere inside the famous stadium was emphatic.

After the game, Klopp was asked whether atmospheres like these make it hard for him to leave at the end of the season. Klopp, though, has dismissed that it will have any impact on his decision.

He said (via Liverpool's website):

"I obviously saw, especially in this stadium, a lot of football games; nothing to do with my decision. Obviously I didn’t explain well enough so far, so maybe at one point I will try it again but not today. These games, good games, great games, fantastic football games."

The Merseysiders are set to return to action on March 14 as they take on Sparta Praha in the second leg of the Europa League. They won the first leg away from home 5-1.