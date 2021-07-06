"I want Argentina" - Neymar wants to face Lionel Messi & Co in Copa America 2021 final

Brazil talisman Neymar has revealed he wants to face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final. The Paris Saint-Germain star has led the Selecao to the final of the tournament, while Argentina and Colombia are set to face off in the second semi-final.

Brazil and Argentina cruised through their respective groups, winning three and drawing one of their matches. And while Brazil registered a hard-fought 1-0 win in the quarterfinals against Chile, Lionel Messi-led Argentina had it easier against Ecuador, winning 3-0.

Neymar and Co. then registered yet another 1-0 win over Peru in the semi-finals.

When quizzed about who he wants to face in the final of the competition on Saturday, July 10, Neymar said he would like to play Lionel Messi and Co.

“I want Argentina because I have many friends there, I want to face them, and may Brazil win,” Neymar said.

Lionel Messi and Neymar light up Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi and Neymar have led their respective teams from the front. While the former is the current Copa America 2021 top scorer with four goals, the Brazilian is joint-second with two.

Messi has assisted four goals as well, whereas Neymar has two assists to his name.

If all goes according to plan for Argentina, the two former Barcelona teammates will fight it out for continental glory on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's Argentina came excruciatingly close to winning the Copa America title in the recent past. La Albiceleste lost to Chile in consecutive finals in 2015 and 2016.

Brazil, on the other hand, are the defending champions after having won the Copa America in 2019. They defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the semi-finals of the last edition. Neymar, however, wasn't part of the Brazil squad as he was forced to withdraw due to an injury before the start of the competition.

