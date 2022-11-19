“I want Argentina to win this World Cup because of Messi” – Ex-Barcelona forward makes honest admission about 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Former Barcelona forward Javier Saviola recently admitted that he wants to see Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of Lionel Messi.

Saviola is currently the second coach of the Catalan club's Juvenil A team. He said to the club's media (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I want Argentina to win this World Cup because of Messi."

Saviola made 40 appearances for the Albiceleste during his career. However, he admitted that playing in the World Cup was a different feeling altogether.

"Playing in a World Cup was always my dream from a very young age, and it has no comparison with any other competition."

He was teammates with Messi during the 2006 FIFA World Cup as the Albiceleste bowed out in the quarter-finals after a penalty shootout loss to Germany.

Saviola noted that the current PSG star was not a crucial player for Argentina back then. However, his talent was evident even at that time.

"Messi rotated up front for that team. He was very young and they gradually introduced him into the line-ups. Being at a World Cup at 18 and doing the things he did, we realized that he was a totally different player."

He further spoke about the passion of the Argentina fans, saying:

"In 2006, I realized the effort of the people, of a country full of difficulties, to come to the field to cheer on the selection. I realized of the madness and illusion carried by the Argentine team".

He added on the loss to Germany:

"Losing against Germany is the thorn in my career. I enjoyed everything. I think the most beautiful anecdote, apart from football, is the group. I'll take it with me as one of my best memories".

Barcelona president said the club will always be Lionel Messi's home ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, his future in club football is up in the air as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires next summer.

Amid this, Joan Laporta said that the club will always be the Argentine's home as he told SPORT (via GOAL):

"Leo knows that at Barça, he always has his home. But let me not talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all. He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barca."

