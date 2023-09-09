"I want to become a legend" - Former Manchester United youngster wants to prove his worth at Spanish club

Almeria winger Largie Ramazani recently vowed to become a club legend at the La Liga club, just three years after he left Manchester United on a free transfer.

Ramazani played for Charlton Athletic for four years during his youth career between 2013 and 2017, catching the attention of Manchester United. The Red Devils signed the Belgium U21 international in 2017, at the age of 16.

The youngster impressed for the Manchester United U18 side, scoring four goals and providing eight assists in 30 appearances. He earned his first professional contract at the club, signing a deal in March of 2018.

Ramazani further impressed for the U23 team, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in just 18 appearances. Many fans thought he was destined to be a star when he made his first senior appearance in the Europa League in 2019.

However, this would end up being his only senior appearance for Manchester United after he reportedly rejected a new contract to stay at the club. The winger joined Almeria as a free agent in the summer of 2020, signing a five-year deal at the club.

Three years into his Almeria tenure, Largie Ramazani is determined to etch his name in the club's folklore. He told Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness):

"I want to help the team and show that I am a first-division player. I feel good, happy and confident. It is true that we have not started the league well but we have done many things well. There are details to correct and we are working on it."

He added:

"We are not worried because there is a lot left, we have a good squad, and we are going to show our true level of play soon. I have the capacity to do better. In what demarcation? I don’t have any preferred position. What I want is to play and help the team as much as possible. I want to become a legend at Almería.”

How has former Manchester United winger Largie Ramazani fared for Almeria so far?

Ramazani made the bold decision to reject a new deal at Manchester United to make a name for himself as a starter for La Liga side Almeria. Let's take a look at the impact he's made on the Spanish club to date.

The Belgian forward has made 100 appearances for Almeria across all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. He also won the 2021-22 Segunda Division, helping his club earn promotion to La Liga.

Ramazani has had a slow start so far this season, only providing one assist in four appearances so far. He will be aiming to get back to his best form soon with Almeria currently 19th in the standings with just one point from four games.