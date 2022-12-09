"I want the Brazil-Argentina semi-final" - Former Selecao striker wants to see Lionel Messi crying at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Brazil striker Fred has expressed his desire to witness Argentina superstar Lionel Messi shedding tears after a potential 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final exit at the hands of his team's bitter rivals.

Messi, 35, has been in fine form for La Albiceleste at the quadrennial tournament, scoring three goals and contributing one assist in four matches so far. He is set to feature for his team in their last-eight tie against the Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday (9 December).

Brazil, on the other hand, are expected to face their South American counterparts in the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup. However, the Selecao must first defeat Croatia in their quarter-final clash.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Fred shared his thoughts on the prospect of his national team locking horns with Lionel Scaloni's side. He said:

"I want the Brazil-Argentina semi-final. I want confusion, turmoil, Neymar's penalty and Messi crying."

Brazil have a slight edge over Argentina in their overall head-to-record, registering 46 wins, 26 draws and 41 losses till date. The two teams last faced each other in November last year, resulting in a goalless draw.

However, La Albiceleste have had the upper hand at the FIFA World Cup. The two-time champions beat Brazil 1-0 in their last tournament duel at the last-16 stage of the 1990 edition, owing to Claudio Canniggia's goal.

Messi, meanwhile, is set to be a part of a fourth FIFA World Cup quarter-final. He won in 2014 (beating Belgium 1-0) and came up short twice in 2006 (losing 5-3 to Germany on penalties) and in 2010 (losing 4-0 to Germany). He was an unused substitute during the tie in 2006.

Jorge Valdano comments on Lionel Messi-led Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to The Guardian, Argentina great Jorge Valdano shared his thoughts on his national team's attitude and temperament at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He elaborated:

"I feel like Argentina have found the right ecosystem. I saw a photo that looked like Ocean's Eleven: the players getting off the bus, Messi at the head, the rest behind him. That has a symbolic value that went without comment but explains what Argentina is."

Sharing his thoughts on the Paris Saint-Germain star, Valdano continued:

"You see the happiness that Leo has: he's liberated. By the group and by the Copa America in Brazil in 2019. He talks about how despite losing there was unity. What struck me was him saying he most regrets not having enjoyed the [Pep] Guardiola era more, as if he wishes he had savored what he now knows is special."

