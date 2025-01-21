"I want to be very clear" - Carlo Ancelotti addresses rumors linking him with exit from Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to rumours suggesting that he could potentially leave the club in the summer. The Italian tactician made his intentions of continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu clear, adding that he will not decide to part ways with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti's first stint as the Merengues' coach was between 2013 and 2015, a period that saw the club lift the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Super Cup. After his stints at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton, he was re-appointed as Madrid manager in the summer of 2021.

The Italian tactician's second stint has been even more successful than the first. In the last three seasons, Real Madrid have added a whopping 11 trophies to their cabinet, including two UCL and two LaLiga titles.

Despite the incredible success, rumours about Ancelotti being on the chopping block have been doing the rounds. With three wins and three losses in their 2024-25 UCL campaign thus far, Los Blancos sit 20th in the standings and risk missing out on the knockout stages altogether.

Rumours are also rife about Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso being the successor to the 65-year-old. The former, who bagged six goals and 31 assists in 236 appearances for Madrid as a player, has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital since he led Die Werkself to an invincible Bundesliga title last season.

Ahead of Los Blancos' clash against RB Salzburg in Europe's premier club competition, Ancelotti dismissed the rumours about his potential departure. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Leaving Real Madrid? NO. I want to be very clear. I will never decide to leave Real Madrid. This day will come, but it won't be me the one who decides. It could be tomorrow or in 5 years. The plan is to be here with Florentino for another 4 years and say goodbye."

With their spot in the UCL knockouts on the line, Real Madrid will host RB Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, January 22.

"I'm calm" - Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso makes claim amid Real Madrid links

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that he is "calm" amid rumours that Real Madrid have lined him up as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.

Alonso has followed his invincible Bundesliga campaign with Leverkusen with another strong showing in 2024-25. His side currently sit second in the German top flight and fourth in the UEFA Champions League standings, and are in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals.

His impressive consistency and tactical awareness has reportedly perked Madrid's interest in making him Ancelotti's long-term successor. Ahead of Leverkusen's UCL clash against Atletico Madrid, however, the Spaniard claimed that he is focused on the present.

The 43-year-old said (via Liverpool.com):

"Already questions on Real Madrid? Time goes by but the affection remains. Our bond is very strong, that is clear but my total focus is on Bayer Leverkusen now, that's in my mind. The rumors? I'm calm. I have enough things to worry about, it's not on my mind right now."

Alonso's current contract with Bayer Leverkusen lasts until the end of the 2025-26 campaign - the same as Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos.

