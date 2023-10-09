"I want to continue playing here for the rest of my life” - Real Madrid superstar commits his career to La Liga giants 

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has made clear his desire to see out the rest of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius was on target and provided an assist in Madrid's 4-0 thrashing of Osasuna on Saturday (September 7). The Brazilian winger has quickly bounced back from his spell out with a hamstring injury to pick up where he left off. He's bagged three goals and one assist in seven games across competitions so far this season.

The 23-year-old spoke after the win against Osasuna and expressed his admiration for the support of the Bernabeu faithful. He also said that he wants to remain with Real Madrid for the rest of his career (via ManagingMadrid):

"It is always an honor the affection I receive from these fans and the one I have for them. I am very happy to play here and I want to continue playing here for the rest of my life."

Vinicius joined Los Blancos from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in 2018 for €45 million. The Brazil international has become a fan favorite with the La Liga giants, playing the role of the side's protagonist.

The fast winger has scored 62 goals and provided 65 assists in 232 appearances across competitions. He's popped up with some vital goals including the winner in the 2022 UEFA Champions League 1-0 final win against Liverpool.

There were some doubts over the Brazilian's future at Real Madrid last season amid a racism row. He was on the end of abhorrent racist abuse from Valencia fans at the Mestalla Stadium.

Vinicius was reportedly prepared to give an interview and threatened to leave the Bernabeu if racism continued. However, no such issues have occurred this season and the Brazilian has been enjoying his fifth season in La Liga.

Vinicius insists Jude Bellingham was born to play for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been on fire since joining Los Blancos.

The Selecao superstar has struck up a formidable partnership with summer signing Jude Bellingham this season. He has helped the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder in his record-breaking start at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius conjured up an assist for Bellingham in the victory against Osasuna. The 20-year-old bagged a brace taking him on to 10 goals in as many games across competitions. It means he's ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo now as the player with the most goal contributions in Real Madrid's history.

His Brazilian teammate lauded the English superstar and wants their scintillating connection to continue. He said (via FourFourTwo):

"He was born to play for Real Madrid, to mark an era at the biggest club in the world. Let's hope [our connection] lasts for many years, that we play here together for a long time. I'm delighted to play with Jude, one of the best players right now, at his age. We're all happy and the fans are enjoying it."

Bellingham joined Madrid from Dortmund in the summer for €103 million. He's the La Liga giants' second most expensive signing in history, behind Eden Hazard.