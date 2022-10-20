“I want to cry” - Manchester United new signing explains why he was emotional after 2-0 Tottenham win

Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez has disclosed that the Red Devils supporters’ "Argentina" chants made him emotional at the end of the Tottenham Hotspur clash.

Eager to bounce back from their goalless draw with Newcastle United, Manchester United welcomed Tottenham to Old Trafford for their Premier League clash on Wednesday (October 19).

The hosts thoroughly dominated proceedings from start to finish and ultimately secured a 2-0 victory over the Lilywhites. Fred and Bruno Fernandes each scored a goal to take United to maximum points.

Martinez, who was instrumental in keeping Harry Kane quiet on Wednesday, gave an emotional interview to MUTV after the match. He expressed gratitude for being able to play for United and admitted that hearing fans chant "Argentina" nearly brought him to tears. The Argentine defender said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"To be honest, it’s very emotional for me because I’m at one of the best clubs in the world. This stadium, the atmosphere is amazing and when I heard the people say that, 'Argentina, Argentina', to be honest, I want to cry."

He added:

“I’ve had many moments in my head. My beginning was really hard but I think now of my mum, my father, my girlfriend, my sisters. And this result is also for my grandmother and grandfather, they are not with me now, but I always feel that love.”

Martinez was in stellar form for Manchester United on Wednesday, winning four of five ground duels, making five recoveries, and recording four clearances.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane explains how his team neutralized Tottenham Hotspur

United superstar Raphael Varane has revealed how his team kept Spurs from finding their rhythm at Old Trafford.

According to the Frenchman, cutting the connection between Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, as well as closing down space behind the defensive line, was instrumental to United’s clean sheet.

He told MUTV:

“We tried to press very high on the pitch, and it was a very good performance. We cut the connection with the two strikers they had and, especially, we killed the space in behind the defensive line, so it was a good performance.”

Varane also lauded his center-back partner Martinez, claiming that he enjoyed playing alongside the Argentinian.

The former Real Madrid man added:

“I enjoy playing with him. He is a very good player.”

