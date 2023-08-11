"I want to do it differently" - Klopp's comments on Manchester United's transfer business resurface as Liverpool agree £110m deal for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed back in 2016 that he would never sign a player for £100 million. These comments have resurfaced after the Reds reportedly agreed to a £110 million deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have been in the market for a new No.6 for the past several weeks following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool's top transfer target appeared to be Southampton's Romeo Lavia. They made three bids for the 19-year-old, however, the Saints rejected them all, holding on to their valuation of £50 million.

In a dramatic twist of events, the Merseysiders joined the race to sign Moises Caicedo yesterday (August 10). As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brighton wanted to sell the 21-year-old to the highest bidder last night.

Liverpool outbid Chelsea for the Ecuador international, reportedly reaching an agreement with Brighton on a £110 million deal. Caicedo is set to complete his medical and hold talks with Jurgen Klopp today.

The Reds aren't known for spending big in the transfer market and it was no surprise to see Klopp's comments on Manchester United's transfer business resurface from 2016. The Red Devils had signed Paul Pogba for €105 million, much to the chagrin of the German tactician.

Klopp claimed (via SPORTbible):

"If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney. The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together."

He added:

"That is how everybody in football understands it. You always want to have the best, but building the group is necessary to be successful. Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."

If all goes to plan, Caicedo will be confirmed as a Liverpool player by the end of today (August 11). His £110 million fee is set to break the English transfer record.

Fabrizio Romano gives verdict on chances of Thiago Alcantara leaving Liverpool this summer

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Thiago Alcantara has no intentions of leaving Anfield this summer.

Following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League, Thiago is one of the only experienced midfielders left in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Spaniard has reportedly been a subject of interest from Saudi clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. However, as per Romano, the 32-year-old is intent on staying at Liverpool this summer.

The transfer expert tweeted:

"Thiago Alcantara, currently not in talks with Al Ahli. Focused on Liverpool as he already turned down several approaches from Saudi this summer."

Thiago is currently recovering from a long-term hip injury and will be aiming to return to his best form next season.