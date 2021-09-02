“I want to give something back to them” – Real Madrid star desperate to prove his worth at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is keen on returning to full fitness after an injury-hit time in Spain. The 30-year-old attacker joined Los Blancos from Chelsea in 2019 in a deal worth €100 million.

Despite his high-profile arrival, Hazard has failed to establish himself in the first-team due to poor form and injury concerns. However, the Belgian international is keen to make the most of the remaining three years he has at Real Madrid and give something back to the club.

Speaking to HLN (via Football London), Hazard said:

"I signed with Real Madrid for five seasons. The first two have not been good, the injuries have not helped me, but I still have three more to prove my worth.

"I hope it works, I hope to get up one morning and feel great on the training ground. If I feel pain there, I drag it to the games and I will continue to have it. I am waiting for that moment when I can show my worth again. Real Madrid have already spent a lot of money on me. I want to give something back to them."

Eden Hazard had fallen down the pecking order under the management of Zinedine Zidane. However, he has found some game time under Carlo Ancelotti, having featured in all three games for Real Madrid so far this season.

Eden Hazard talks about his return to fitness whilst at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has admitted that he has remained injured for a long period of time since joining Real Madrid. The Belgian has also revealed he is still not 100% but will return to full fitness soon.

While crediting the club's medical team for helping with his recovery, the Real Madrid number 7 said:

"People think that I am always injured. That is the truth. But if you review my career there is not a player who, for a period of 10 years, has played as many games as I have. I do what I have to do. I work daily with the physio. That's what I do.

"Since the beginning of the season we have done a great job with the physical trainer. At the moment it is going well, I am feeling better, but I am not completely 100% still. I hope we continue like this."

