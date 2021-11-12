"I want to join in the long term" - Arsenal loanee admits preference to stay at current club

Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he wants to stay at Olympique Marseille instead of returning to Arsenal at the end of the season. The Frenchman wants to remain at the Ligue 1 club for the 'long term' and is not keen on playing for the Gunners again.

Mikel Arteta and Guendouzi had a fall out after the midfielder's on-field behavior against Brighton and Hove Albion last year. The midfielder was sent out on loan to Marseille this season and has been in impressive form.

Guendouzi has three goals and as many assists for Marseille in just 13 games for the club this campaign. The Arsenal loanee was speaking to the media when he confirmed he wants to remain with the French outfit. Marseille reportedly have an option to sign him next summer.

Guendouzi said:

"Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I'm totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille. And yes, it's a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term."

The 22-year-old added:

"These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that's why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille."

Mikel Arteta has not closed the Arsenal door for Matteo Guendouzi

While Mikel Arteta and Matteo Guendouzi had a fallout, the Spaniard was unwilling to let go of the midfielder. The Arsenal manager claims the loan was part of the plan for the Frenchman and told the club's official website, Arsenal.com:

"For right now, he's gone for the season. I think he's having a really good spell at Marseille, and it's part of the plan we made with him. He's continued with his development and we'll make a decision at the end of the year."

When asked if Guendouzi had played his last game for Arsenal, Arteta said:

"I think you cannot say that about a player that is owned by the club."

Arsenal signed Albert Sambi Lokonga as a replacement for Guendouzi in the summer. However, with the future of Granit Xhaka in the balance, Arteta might try and get the Frenchman to stay at the club.

