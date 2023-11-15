"I want the kid to play like hell and win everything" - Real Madrid legend Marcelo believes 17-year-old star is 'ready to explode'

Legendary Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has praised compatriot Endrick and believes he has what it takes to excel at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos signed the 17-year-old forward from Palmeiras on a deal reportedly worth €72 million (via Transfermarkt) in December last year. The player will continue with the Brazilian club until he turns 18.

Endrick, born July 21, 2006, will thus join the Spanish heavyweights in the summer of 2024 prior to the start of next season.

He has already made headlines during his time with Palmeiras and received his first-ever call up to the national team this month. The teenager could make his debut in one of Brazil's two upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - against Colombia on November 16 and Argentina on November 21.

Marcelo, who won 26 major titles at Real Madrid between 2007 and 2022, recently indicated that Endrick could be a difference-maker for the club. However, he believes the youngster will need time to adapt, just like compatriot Vinicius Junior, who arrived at the Bernabeu from Flamengo aged 18.

The five-time UEFA Champions League and six-time La Liga winner said (as quoted by @MadridXtra on X):

“Endrick is unreal. I want the kid to play like hell & win everything. But there’s a process, just like Viní Jr. It’s normal, everyone has to adapt. These guys have everything to be the future of Real Madrid. Endrick is very brave, he’s ready to explode.”

Endrick will add to Los Blancos' talented young core, joining Vinicius, Rodrygo and Arda Guler upfront. They also boast plenty of youth in midfield in the form of La Liga top-scorer Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. All of those players are aged 25 or under.

Endrick has shined so far in final season before linking up with Real Madrid

Endrick has been one of Palmeiras' best performers during the course of the 2023-24 season.

The teenager has netted nine times in 27 Brasileirao matches, helping his side to the top of the standings after 34 matches. They are two clear of second-placed Botafogo, who have a game in hand.

He has also scored once in the Copa Libertadores as Palmeiras made the semifinals, where they lost on penalties to Argentine side Boca Juniors. Endrick played 64 minutes of their 4-3 win over rivals Flamengo in the Supercopa do Brasil as well.

Overall, the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward has scored 15 times in 56 matches across competitions for Palmeiras. Prior to that, he netted nine times in just 14 games for their U20 side, in addition to scoring five goals in four appearances for Brazil's U17 team.