"I want more" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes defiant claim after becoming first player to reach 850 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he's hungry for more goals after recently scoring his 850th goal for club and country. He thanked his former and current teammates for helping him get to the milestone as he looks for more glory with the national team.

Ronaldo will be in action on Friday (September 8) for Portugal against Slovakia in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. The Portuguese star will next take on Luxembourg on Monday and will be keen on adding to his tally of 123 international goals.

AAt the press conference on Wednesday, Ronaldo said that he's delighted to score 850 goals. However, he's far from done and is keen on more, having intially throught he would never get there. Ronaldo said (as per MARCA):

"The 850 goals are a historic achievement. It was a surprise for me, I never thought I would reach them. But I want more. I want to be at the top, to think big. I want to thank those who helped me, all the clubs where I played and the national team."

Ahead of the EURO 2024 qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he's determined to go for the competition again with his national team:

"As long as I play, I want to set the bar very high, I have to think big. I really want to win these two matches. If we win, we will practically qualify. I want to continue, because I feel good and useful, but anything can happen."

Ronaldo won the EUROs with Portugal in 2016, beating France 1-0 in the final after extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer playing in Europe but are still touted as the best players on the planet. The two have pushed each other for almost two decades and dominated the Ballon d'Or awards with 12 wins among them.

Speaking bout his Argentine rival, Ronaldo said in the same aforementioned press conference:

"He is making his way, as I am making mine. Regardless if we play outside Europe, he is doing things right, from what I have seen, and I am also doing things right. And the legacy continues.

"We shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we are friends, but we are colleagues in the profession, and we respect each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the top 30 of the 2023 Ballon d'Or list that was announced on Wednesday. Lionel Messi is the favourite, as per GOAL, after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year and helping PSG and Inter Miami win trophies.