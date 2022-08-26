"I want to be the one team no one wants to play against again" – Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool 'plan' ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has stated that his players will have to improve to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing season ahead of his team's clash against Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27.

After two back-to-back draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, Liverpool traveled to Old Trafford hoping to register their win of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign on August 22. However, the Reds came up with a disjointed performance and lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of his team's second home fixture of the season, Klopp launched a rallying call for the Reds to perform better. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"In one of four games, we didn't perform – Fulham. We did other good stuff [in the rest] and now it is Bournemouth, I don't take anything for granted. I want to be the one team no one wants to play against again. That's the plan for tomorrow."

"We have to improve. So we can improve effort immediately. It was maybe 95 but we need 100%. It's all football things and we have the football solutions for it. Things we achieved were never easy, so no one should expect it's easy now. Let's go for it together."

When asked whether he was worried about the Merseysiders dropping points this early in the season, Klopp said:

"You can worry [about points] if you want but it doesn't make too much sense. If you worry about other teams, it doesn't help. This team delivered an incredibly high level in the last few years. So often winning but we don't take it for granted. We have to work hard for it."

Liverpool are currently suffering from an injury crisis early on in the season. The club have missed the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay. The Reds were also without Darwin Nunez, due to a suspension, in their last Premier League outing.

The Anfield outfit are currently 16th in the table with two points.

David Lynch @dmlynch Klopp hints Liverpool may be ready to do business before the transfer window shuts: "You can imagine we are working on these things constantly. It needs to be the right player, we will see if something will happen." Klopp hints Liverpool may be ready to do business before the transfer window shuts: "You can imagine we are working on these things constantly. It needs to be the right player, we will see if something will happen."

Liverpool drawn in tricky Group A in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool were clubbed with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A of the UEFA Champions League in the much-awaited draw on August 25. Klopp's side will be hoping to go one better than last season after losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is set to begin on September 6 and conclude with the final on June 10 in 2023.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar