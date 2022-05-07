"I don't want to play against you again" - Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale reveals Premier League manager's message to him after game in March

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers told the shot-stopper he didn't want to play against him again.

The 23-year-old has made a fantastic start to life at the Emirates Stadium following a £30 million move from Sheffield United last summer.

There were doubts over the English goalkeeper, with many concerned with his stint at Sheffield United during the 2020-21 season as the side were relegated.

However, Ramsdale has flourished, keeping 12 clean sheets in 30 appearances for the Gunners this season. He impressed against Leicester City on March 13, making a remarkable save from a James Maddison free-kick to help Arsenal see out a 2-0 victory.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"It looks better off the bar, doesn't it?"



Aaron Ramsdale breaks down 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 incredible save against Leicester... "I've watched it 100 times!" 🤣"It looks better off the bar, doesn't it?"Aaron Ramsdale breaks down 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 incredible save against Leicester... "I've watched it 100 times!" 🤣"It looks better off the bar, doesn't it?" 😉Aaron Ramsdale breaks down 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏 incredible save against Leicester... https://t.co/KgukrpAsMU

Ramsdale revealed on Peter Crouch's podcast that Rodgers told him he didn't want to play against the shot-stopper again following his magnificent performance. Ramsdale said (via Football London):

"He (Rodgers) spoke to me after and said I don't want to play against you again, sort of thing."

Rodgers has previously heaped huge praise on the Arsenal goalkeeper, saying (via Football London):

“For me, he’s the best English keeper at the moment."

There are debates to be had about Aaron Ramsdale's potentially starting for the England national side.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been Gareth Southgate's first-choice keeper for the Three Lions in recent years. However, Ramsdale's impressive performances this season have seen many tout the Arsenal man to be starting in goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has proven his doubters wrong

An impressive debut season for Ramsdale

When Mikel Arteta sanctioned the move for Aaron Ramsdale last summer, there were many reservations.

However, in a small space of time, Ramsdale has adapted well to life at the Emirates Stadium, becoming instrumental in the side's pursuit of a top-four finish. Helped by the impressive partnership of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes and a cohesive defensive unit, the 23-year-old has been a revelation this season.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



He made eight saves Leicester this afternoon



And a young fan even got hold of his match shirt as a souvenir! Aaron Ramsdale is loving life at the moment!He made eight savesLeicester this afternoonAnd a young fan even got hold of his match shirt as a souvenir! Aaron Ramsdale is loving life at the moment! 🙌He made eight saves 🆚 Leicester this afternoon 👏And a young fan even got hold of his match shirt as a souvenir! https://t.co/TJR3yCqty2

Back in November, Mikel Arteta spoke about why he decided to bring the former Bournemouth goalkeeper to north London saying (via Evening Standard). He said:

“Obviously we needed to identify where we can get better and what we were missing or how we want to mould our experience and our leadership. And that is all obviously about personalities and the people you bring into the club and we thought that Aaron could be very beneficial."

"I watched a lot of clips and moments after he conceded a goal, making a mistake or a difficult moment, and that’s one of the big reasons that we made a decision to sign him because he could cope with those.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping Ramsdale's impressive form continues with just four games remaining in the Premier League season. A top-four finish is in the Gunners' sights as they are currently fourth, two points clear of Tottenham who are in fifth.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar