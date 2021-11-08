“I want to play against Cristiano Ronaldo” – Arsenal defender eager to lock horns with Manchester United talisman 

Arsenal defender Ben White wants to challenge himself against Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman is looking forward to playing against the best and wants to do it in front of a packed stadium.

Arsenal signed Ben White in the summer for a club-record £52.6 million fee for a defender. Meanwhile, Manchester United welcomed back Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus towards the end of the transfer window.

White wants to test himself against the best players in the world and is looking forward to playing at Old Trafford against Cristiano Ronaldo. Arsenal travel to face the Red Devils on December 2nd. The defender will be playing in front of a packed Old Trafford for the first time. Speaking to Arsenal's official website, he said:

"I think probably the [Manchester] United game. I want to play against Cristiano Ronaldo. I've played at Old Trafford before, but not when it was full. It would be a great experience. In fact I've been there to watch a game, when they played Chelsea a few years ago, because my uncle is a United fan so he took me along. But playing there in front of a big crowd is what I really want to do."

Ben White's mother a part of Arsenal away section at Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United

Ben White has revealed his mother travels to all games. She is also expected to be at Old Trafford next month when Arsenal take on Manchester United.

"I've played in a few games now for Arsenal, and my mum goes to all the matches. She told me how great the away fans are, and to be fair we hear that as players. She said they are pretty mad, and she hasn't seen anything like it. It's great on those away games when you get a win and can go over to the fans afterwards and appreciate their support."

Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to be a part of the starting XI at Manchester United, and White is likely to get his wish. Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle United in matches before Manchester United. Meanwhile the Red Devils take on Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea. Currently, Arsenal sit in 5th position on the Premier League table, one spot and three points above Manchester United.

Edited by Aditya Singh