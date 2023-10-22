"I want to play for Manchester United" - 19-year-old star confirms ambition to join Erik ten Hag's side 

CSKA Moscow midfielder Maksim Mukhin has expressed interest in playing for Manchester United in the future. Mukhin, 21, is a defensive midfielder and is rated as one of the top prospects in Russian football at this point.

The youngster has made 16 appearances for the Russian club this season, scoring twice and setting up once. Maksim has so far played 69 matches for CSKA Moscow's senior team, scoring three goals and providing four assists across competitions.

The Russian youngster is garnering the attention of top European clubs with his performances. His goal, though, is to play for the Red Devils in the near future, as Mukhin said (quotes via Tribal Football):

"I want to play for Manchester United. It would be nice. This can really be achieved if you want it. You have to believe, even if the percentage for this is not enough."

Erik ten Hag's side have a strong midfield unit in their ranks. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and more are part of the team's core. United have also added Sofyan Amrabat on a loan deal to their ranks.

That said, the team might be looking to add younger players to their ranks in the coming seasons as Casemiro is already 31. Mukhin could be a plausible option for the Red Devils in the coming years.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag showered praise on Harry Maguire

Manchester United defeated Sheffield United by a score of 2-1 in their latest Premier League showdown. Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot scored for Ten Hag's team, while Oli McBurnie was the scorer for Sheffield.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans started at the heart of United's defense in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez's absence. Ten Hag lauded the duo after the game, telling the media (via United's official website):

"I have to say to Harry [Maguire] - Jonny [Evans] as well - but Harry, he is playing like we want him to play. Very proactive. Out of possession, dominating his opponent. Stepping in when necessary. Reading the game. But also in possession very proactive stepping in, delivering good passing. Vertical passing. Good switches. I am happy with his performance."

Maguire's future at Manchester United looked uncertain during the summer transfer window. He was stripped of the team's captaincy, and the Englishman looked set to leave. Maguire, though, stayed at the club and is proving his worth with the team's defensive line suffering a string of injuries.