“I want players who are hungry” – Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney aims dig at Liverpool icon Luis Suarez after DC United transfer rumor

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has commented on Liverpool icon Luis Suarez after transfer rumors linked the free agent to Major League Soccer side DC United. The Uruguayan striker made his name playing for Liverpool and it seems that Rooney, now DC United's manager, has no love for the forward.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Wayne Rooney is back in DC and Luis Suarez was part of the conversation Wayne Rooney is back in DC and Luis Suarez was part of the conversation 👀 https://t.co/Dc39LuOBgu

Replying to a question from the press, the Three Lions all-time record goalscorer shot down any links to the former Barcelona striker, saying (via Daily Star):

I respect Luis Suarez a lot – he's an incredible player – but I want players who are hungry. I want players to come to this club who are hungry and who want to come to the club but also have a lot to give and are capable of playing every game, attending every training session."

The English manager’s words might indicate that he has no intentions of managing the former Liverpool striker. Suarez is currently out of contract after running down his contract at Atletico Madrid this summer.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Wayne Rooney issues telling response to Luis Suarez transfer links with DC United Wayne Rooney issues telling response to Luis Suarez transfer links with DC Unitedmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/wcyT0YvJ4V

Rooney will however look elsewhere for reinforcements this summer following his arrival in DC from Derby County. The former Manchester United star will hope to lead DC, where he was a player before returning to England with the Rams, to much success and better performances under his guidance.

Suarez, however, remains without a club, with the Uruguayan continuing his search for an employer. The striker might not have to wait long, as he is still handy in front of goal despite his advancing years.

Liverpool and Manchester United enjoy wins in pre-season friendlies

Both teams have long let go of Suarez and Rooney, with their time at their respective English clubs only now memories. However, both sides are now preparing for the new campaign, which will begin in mere weeks.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson sealed the deal against Crystal Palace for Liverpool as they won 2-0 in Singapore. Coming on the back of a loss to the Red Devils earlier, the Reds put on a serious display, taking down their Premier League rivals in the pre-season friendly.

Harvey Elliot pulled the ball back deep in the final third to hand Henderson the chance for the opener, and the captain did not disappoint. Salah came on early in the second-half and immediately made his mark on the game with a 20-yard strike.

Elsewhere, Manchester United continued their pre-season consistency, scoring four goals against Liverpool and another four against Melbourne Victory.

For Manchester United, it was Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial who turned the game around in the first half after Melbourne opened the scoring. Marcus Rashford scored the third goal, while a late own-goal from Edmond Lupancu added the fourth for the English outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far