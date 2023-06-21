"I want the public to get to know me and my essence" - Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez explains motivation behind Netflix show 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has explained that she wanted to let her fans know who she is through her Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina).” The Spanish-Argentine model believes that it is impossible to know someone only through social media, which motivated her to release the show.

The first season of Soy Georgina dropped on Netflix on January 27, 2022. It gave fans a glimpse into Georgina Rodriguez’s lavish life with superstar beau Cristiano Ronaldo.

It covered where the two met, how they take care of children together, and all their aspirations. The first season of the show was well received by fans and was immediately green-lit for season two.

The second season was released on March 24, 2023, but failed to captivate the audience as well as the first season did. Georgina Rodriguez was also criticized by a section of journalists and fans for exhibiting a lack of authenticity.

In an interview with Saudi Arabian outlet Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend talked about what compelled her to release Soy Georgina. She said:

“You never really know who someone truly is through social media. I wanted to offer a glimpse into what my life is like and who I am, from my professional day-to-day to the private moments I share with family and friends. I want the public to get to know me and my essence, who I am behind cameras and off social media.”

While Soy Georgina has its fair share of devoted followers, it has garnered rather poor ratings on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes, the most popular review sites. On IMDB, it has a rating of 4/10, while Rotten Tomatoes has it at 24%.

Georgina Rodriguez does not feel marriage would change her dynamic with Cristiano Ronaldo

In the second season of her show Soy Georgina, Rodriguez talks about the idea of marrying her partner Cristiano Ronaldo. She admits that she wants to get married to the Al-Nassr star but does not feel that it would change much between them, as she already feels very much loved.

She says on the show (via Sports Manor):

“It doesn’t depend on me … I wish [when asked about getting married]. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two daughters together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, and are co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s biological children, Cristiano Junior, Eva Maria, and Mateo Ronaldo. The loving pair have been in a relationship since 2016.

