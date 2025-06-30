“I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr” - Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on why he rejected transfer to play at Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that keeping himself fit for the FIFA World Cup next year was a key reason behind rejecting offers to play at the FIFA Club World Cup. He said that the season was already long and he wanted to get some rest before the next season, despite getting offers.

Ad

Speaking to Al Nassr after signing his contract renewal, Ronaldo stated that he wanted to prepare for the league next season and did not think it was necessary to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup. He is focused on the club and also wants to be available for the national team when needed.

He said via ESPN:

"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."

Ad

Trending

Ronaldo went on to say that he believed in the Saudi project and is looking forward to the World Cup in 2034, and not just his next two years in the country.

He added:

"This is why I want to stay, because I believe in the project -- not just the next two years but until 2034, which will be the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. I believe, too, that will be the most beautiful [World Cup] ever."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Al Nassr, which will see him remain at the club until 2027. He joined in December 2022 and is yet to win a major trophy with the Saudi Pro League side.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains confident in Al Nassr and Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has reaffirmed his confidence in the Saudi Pro League and said that it is 'very competitive'. He hit out at critics who question the quality of the league and added that it was already among the top 5 in the world.

Ad

He said via ESPN:

"I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about."

Ad

"My goal, it's always to win something important for Al Nassr. And of course I still believe in that. This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in his 105 matches for Al Nassr so far. His only trophy with the club has been the Arab Club Champions Cup, which they won in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More