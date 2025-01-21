"I want to remember the good things about him" - Kylian Mbappe reacts when asked about Neymar's 'jealous' comment about him

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has responded to Neymar's comments that claimed the French World Cup winner was jealous following the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Neymar and Mbappe were two of the French giant's most prized possessions, costing the Qatari-backed outfit a reported €402 million. The pair shared the pitch 136 times and combined for 54 goals.

Speaking about the comments made by his former teammate, Mbappe refused to get drawn into a war of wars with the Al-Hilal star, telling TNT Sports:

“Neymar’s words? I have nothing to say. I’m focused on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar. I want to remember the good things about him, of a unique player in the history of football. Good luck to him & his family.”

Neymar spoke about his former PSG teammate in a recent interview with former Brazil star Romario, saying via Marca:

"After Messi arrived at PSG, he (Mbappe) was a little jealous. And then there were some fights, a change of behavior"

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer after becoming PSG's record goalscorer with 256 goals and 106 assists in 308 appearances. He has scored 18 goals and provided four assists in his first 30 games for his new side.

"It was hell" - When journalist claimed Neymar warned Real Madrid stars about Kylian Mbappe

In September 2024, Cyril Hanouna claimed Neymar warned his Real Madrid compatriots about Kylian Mbappe's imminent arrival. The forwards played together in the French capital but reportedly endured a mixed relationship at the club.

The journalist revealed that the forward described playing alongside the World Cup winner as "hell" in a note, saying on Europe1:

“The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappe. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappe to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell."

The Brazilian suffered injury-hit times with the Parisian club during his tenure there, and his influence waned while Kylian Mbappe's star rose. The forward has struggled with injury since joining Al-Hilal in 2023, missing over 64 games for the side.

