"I want the same" - Barcelona attacker's father tells his son to emulate Real Madrid attacker who was once heavily criticised

Bori Fati, father of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, has revealed that he wants his son to emulate Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and turn critics into fans.

Vinicius Junior, only 18 years old at the time, joined Real Madrid in 2018. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos lacked penetration in the final third, which paved the way for Vinicius Junior to break into the first XI. While his dribbling excited fans, he lacked the final product, which landed him in the crosshairs of critics. In his first three seasons, he only scored 14 goals in 118 appearances at Real Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🗣️ Bori Fati (Ansu’s Father): “A few years ago Vinicius was criticized & look now. I want the same for my son.” @tjcope 🗣️ Bori Fati (Ansu’s Father): “A few years ago Vinicius was criticized & look now. I want the same for my son.” @tjcope #rmalive https://t.co/d09SBBBEZY

Things did not improve much until Carlo Ancelotti returned to the hot seat in 2021. Under the Italian, the Real Madrid superstar has turned his fortunes around, emerging as a dependable source of goals and assists. He has scored 41 goals and claimed 31 assists in 93 games across competitions since the 2021-22 season.

Fati is currently struggling to produce the goods in front of goal at Barcelona, which has seen him draw heavy criticism. Bori wants his son to take inspiration from Vinicius Junior and become one of Barca’s best players. He said on Tiempo de Juego (via Madrid Zone):

“A few years ago Vinicius was criticized & look now. I want the same for my son.”

Fati, 20, has played 38 games for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season, scoring six times and claiming three assists in all competitions.

Eric Garcia is ecstatic with how Barcelona have fared this season

Xavi’s side have looked sharp in the 2022-23 season, at least domestically. They have a 12-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, won Supercopa de Espana, and have a 1-0 advantage over Madrid in the Copa del Rey. If they maintain their lead in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg next week, they will be through to the final, where they will either meet Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has admitted that things are looking rather rosy for his side and revealed that everyone at the camp is enjoying the moment.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Things are looking very good. We are very happy.

“LaLiga is on the right track and next week we have to finish off the second leg of the Cup.”

The Catalons will take on Elche in La Liga on 1 April before welcoming Real Madrid to Camp Nou for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on 5 April.

Poll : 0 votes