"I don't want to say Portugal are the best team" - Mourinho names 3 teams alongside Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal as Euro 2024 favorites

Legendary Portuguese Manager Jose Mourinho believes Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal could win Euro 2024. He also named three other teams as contenders. The European Championships start in a week and the tactician, commonly referred to as 'The Special One,' believes the favorites are easy to pick out. His nation has a talented squad and will be a tough opponent for any side.

Speaking to GOAL, the two-time Champions League winner showed confidence in the Portuguese team and weighed in on the wealth of options they have even without Ronaldo.

"I don’t want to be disrespectful about previous generations that we had, but in terms of squad depth and quality, we are probably now the best we have ever been, and Portugal can go on to win it," Jose Mourinho said.

"It’s about having confidence, self belief that they can beat anyone. I don’t want to say Portugal are the best team, but Spain, France, England, Germany are not better," he added.

Jose Mourinho concluded his Euro 2024 predictions, saying:

‘The best problem for a coach is having to choose who to play, because there are two great right-backs, two great left-backs, two great positional midfielders – and I say two only because there is a 23-man squad but there are more. If there is a surprise, I will be surprised! France and Germany always do well, Portugal and England are better than ever. These four teams."

Germany is historically a strong contender for any tournament and despite their mixed fortunes since their 2014 World Cup win, they will hope for home support to take them deep in the competition. England and France are two of the most gifted teams and will pose a threat to any team they face. Euro 2024 promises to be a footballing spectacle, and fans and neutrals eagerly wait to see who claims the title.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to Euro 2024 glory as the head of the most talented Portugal team Jose Mourinho has seen?

According to Jose Mourinho, Portugal's current squad is the strongest to date. The team has great players in every position and will be guided by the veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the tournament in 2016.

The legendary Portuguese striker will have to roll back the years if he is to have an impact on the competition. At the age of 39, the icon is at the end of his illustrious career and this could be his final tournament for his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a potent and lethal option for his country and is to be disregarded at any team's risk. In the 2023-24 season, he scored 35 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 games in the quickly growing Saudi Pro-league to show he is still a threat.