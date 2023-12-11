"I want to see what would become of Al-Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo" - Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus makes open challenge ahead of crunch clash

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has boldly called out his side's arch-rivals Al-Nassr, challenging them to compete without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been a revelation for Al-Nassr this season and has been the face of the Knights of Najd since joining the club in January. The 38-year-old has netted 19 goals and registered 10 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's heroics have propelled Al-Nassr into a title race against Jorge Jesus' Al-Hilal. The latter are firmly at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 44 points from 16 games, seven points clear of Luis Castro and Co. Their rivalry further intensified after Al-Hilal controversially defeated Al-Nassr 3-0 on December 1 in the SPL.

Jorge Jesus recently added fuel to the fire. He urged Al-Nassr to compete without Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Al-Ahli without Riyad Mahrez and Al-Ittihad without Karim Benzema.

His comments refer to Neymar's season-ending injury, with the Brazilian superstar rupturing the ACL and meniscus of his left knee in October. Despite the loss of their superstar, Al-Hilal have looked impressive and cohesive as a unit and are still in the running to challenge in all competitions.

Ahead of his side's King Cup of Champions quarter-final clash against Al-Taawoun, Jesus said (via Sports Brief):

“I want to see what would become of Al Nassr without Ronaldo, of Al Ahli without Mahrez, of Al Ittihad without Benzema. If we had Neymar, we would be much stronger."

The stats suggest Al-Nassr would suffer in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal ace has missed a total of four games in all competitions this season, in which the Knights of Najd have dropped five points out of a possible 12, including a 2-1 loss against Al-Ettifaq in the league (via Transfermarkt).

When will Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr next be back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab in the King Cup of Champions quarter-final at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium later tonight (Monday, December 11).

Ronaldo didn't feature in the first round of the competition earlier this season as Al-Nassr dismantled Ohod 5-1. However, he did play all 120 minutes in the Round of 16, as Luis Castro's men secured a hard-fought 1-0 win in extra time against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

The Al-Nassr No. 7 is yet to get off the mark in the King Cup of Champions and will be determined to do so to help his side book a spot in the semi-finals.