"I want to see that"- Thierry Henry reveals what he wants Arsenal to do against Manchester United at Old Trafford

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is eager to see the Gunners claim a victory against Manchester United when the two sides meet at Old Trafford on Thursday night in the Premier League.

Arsenal are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League, winning four of their last five games. Manchester United, on the other hand, parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a fortnight ago after a 4-1 defeat to Watford. The club have won just one of their last five games in the league.

Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta this season, but have a poor record against the 'top six' teams.

Thierry Henry believes Arsenal will need to start beating the best sides in the division if they are to be considered contenders for a Champions League spot come the end of the season.

"It showed we can beat Newcastle at home. We can beat Burnley, we can beat Aston Villa before Steven Gerrard arrived. We can beat Leicester City with 27 percent possession.

"I think personally winning against those teams, and I'm not having a go, but I expect from Arsenal when they place one game a week. Now the improvement is can you beat the teams at the top? That's the improvement I want to see and am waiting to see tomorrow at Old Trafford.

"I'm an Arsenal fan and I think Mikel Arteta is doing well, but I want to see that improvement. Manchester United are not in the top-four but it can be a statement to go there and win and win well," said Henry on Amazon Prime when asked about Arsenal's good form in recent weeks.

Arsenal are currently in fifth-place in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed West Ham, with a game in hand over David Moyes' side. Manchester United are languishing in tenth place, but are just five points behind the Gunners.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Thierry Henry:



"Manchester United vs Arsenal is always a huge game and they are probably better than us at the moment, They have a man who can turn problems into solutions in [Cristiano] Ronaldo, so we can only hope."



(The Mirror) Thierry Henry:"Manchester United vs Arsenal is always a huge game and they are probably better than us at the moment, They have a man who can turn problems into solutions in [Cristiano] Ronaldo, so we can only hope."(The Mirror) https://t.co/IPntaCgANS

Arsenal's performances against the top teams are still a concern

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Despite losing just one of their last ten games in the Premier League, Arsenal are yet to make a statement and beat some of the Premier League's best teams this season. The Gunners suffered a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in August and a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Mikel Arteta's side have improved in recent weeks, but their heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool indicated that they lack the maturity and quality required to overcome the top teams in the division.

24hrs News @24hrsReport Thierry Henry sends Mikel Arteta message over an Arsenal ‘statement’ result vs Manchester United 24hrsport.com/2021/12/02/thi… Thierry Henry sends Mikel Arteta message over an Arsenal ‘statement’ result vs Manchester United 24hrsport.com/2021/12/02/thi…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United will head into Thursday night's game against Arsenal on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Villarreal last week and a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend. The Red Devils will be desperate to claim a victory over the Gunners at Old Trafford to get their season back on track.

Edited by Prem Deshpande