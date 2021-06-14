 "I only want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid" - Eden Hazard opens up on his Madrid future

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has come out and expressed his desire to stay at the Bernabéu and fight for this place in the starting XI. The 30-year-old winger has had an injury-laden time at Real Madrid ever since he left Chelsea for an astronomical fee of £103 million.

However, Hazard is keen to show his true potential to the Real Madrid fans once they are allowed back inside the Santiago Bernabéu. The Belgian captain also believes that his time in Spain is not over and will not leave Madrid as a failure.

Speaking to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad, Eden Hazard said:

"It didn't occur to me for a second that it would be better for me to leave. I won't leave there as a failure. I only want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult, I've been at Madrid without really being at Madrid, you know... We've played in a stadium without fans, and I signed to play at a full Bernabeu."

Eden Hazard saddened by his injury hit time at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has said he can only enjoy his football if he is injury-free, which hasn't been the case since joining Real Madrid. The 30-year-old has faced a lot of criticism regarding his professionalism from the Los Blancos faithful.

However, Hazard believes that returning from multiple injuries is extremely difficult. The Belgian added:

"I'm only myself when I can enjoy myself on the pitch. That hasn't happened in the last two years at Madrid. If you have one or two injuries you can flip the switch, you recover to come back stronger, but if it's five, six, seven it's much more difficult mentally. But I keep going."

Eden Hazard will work under new manager Carlo Ancelotti when he returns to Real Madrid from Euro 2020. Ancelotti has already praised Hazard and the Belgian might have a brighter future under the new Italian coach. At his unveiling as Real Madrid manager, Ancelotti said:

"He's a top player. He's had problems, the first season he had an important injury... this could be the year for him to reach his potential."

