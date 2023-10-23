"I don't want to take that syrup" - Jose Mourinho mocks Papu Gomez after the latter was banned from professional football for doping

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho mocked Monza midfielder Papu Gomez after he was banned for testing positive for doping.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez was also a part of the 2022 World Cup-winning Argentine side, which was led by former Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi. As revealed in a statement by FIFA, Gomez stated that he took his child's cough syrup because he was not feeling well before the World Cup.

As a part of Sevilla, the Argentine winger won the UEFA Europa League after defeating Roma in the final. A few months after the win, Gomez taunted former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho by saying (via GOAL):

“Mourinho? I only have one memory of him and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him a few months ago.”

Nevertheless, after Gomez tested positive for doping, Mourinho decided to take his revenge in the war of words. The 'Special One' addressed the Argentine footballer and his ban in the post-match Conference after Roma defeated Monza. He said:

“Gomez? He didn't play in the Europa League final, I think he played against Juventus with positive control, but I don't want to take that syrup otherwise I'll be in trouble too.

"I don't remember playing against him in the Europa League final. What happened to him isn't my problem, dealing with the subject would put me in difficulty."

Stephan El Shaarawy scored a late winner against Monza in the 90th minute, which helped Roma win their fourth game of the season. Following his celebrations, Mourinho was sent off by the referee. As a result, he will be missing Giallorossi's next Seria A match against Inter Milan.

Papu Gomez breaks silence on his two-year ban

After the two-year ban was initiated on the Argentine winger, Papu Gomez took to social media in order to convey his message to the world of football. He started by confirming that the Spanish anti-doping commission had notified him about the suspension of his license for two years.

The former Sevilla player then stated on Sunday (October 22) that he accidentally took his child's cough medicine, which has Terbutaline present in it. The medicine was being used to treat the cough of Argentine footballer's child. He wrote:

"The presumed violation originates from the presence of Terbutaline in my system, which I accidentally ingested with a spoonful of cough syrup for my son, to alleviate his cough.

"It is important to specify that Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and in no way does it improve performance in football."

Gomez wrote that Terbutaline does not improve any athlete's performance in football. As a result, he has asked his lawyer to look into the matter because, according to Gomez, his case hasn't been treated in accordance with the norms.