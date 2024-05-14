“I want to win titles” - Reported Manchester United transfer target admits he could leave this summer

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo has hinted that he could leave OGC Nice this summer amid reported interest from Manchester United. The 24-year-old wants to play regularly in European competitions and battle for trophies.

Speaking in a press conference, Todibo admitted that he was confident he would do well in the Premier League. He added that there was interest from the English top-flight clubs, and he could move this summer. He said (via GFFN):

“I want to win titles and play in the best European competitions. Those are my objectives. I’d also like to go to a club that will allow me to become better, to allow me to progress on an individual level. That’s what interests me. I am open to joining any league honestly.

"I watch more or less every league and each one could appeal to me. I’m not fixated in terms of what league to join. Could I flourish in the Premier League? Yeah, I think so and I think I could flourish in any league. Is there a possibility that my chances correspond best with the Premier League? There is a chance, yes.”

Manchester United are said to be on the lookout for a defender this summer, with Raphael Varane leaving, and Todibo is one of the names linked. Reports suggest that with INEOS having controlling power at both clubs, it could see the transfer happening smoothly.

Manchester United target keeping his options open

Jean-Clair Todibo said he was looking to join a side that play regularly in Europe as it would help him get more chances with the France national side. The defender added that he was still in the running for the starting role for his national side but wanted to join a big club to make things easier.

He said (via GFFN):

“It’s in my head. Going to those kinds of clubs allows you to play in the best European competitions. That’s a reality but I am already in the running so it’s not necessarily true. Playing in those European competitions allows you to be seen more and that gives you more guarantees for the France national team. That’s why leaving is in my mind. I think I can go anywhere.”

Manchester United have confirmed that Raphael Varane is leaving the club this summer. The former Real Madrid star has had an injury-ravaged time at Old Trafford despite retiring from international duty to maintain fitness.