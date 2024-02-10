"I wanted to fight for this club" - Former Manchester United loanee speaks highly about his six-month spell at the club

Sergio Reguilon has reflected on his short spell at Manchester United by insisting he wanted to fight for Erik ten Hag's side.

The Spanish left-back joined the Red Devils on this past summer's transfer deadline day. He arrived as an emergency loan from Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Reguilon, 27, was handed a prominent run in Manchester United's first team due to those two absentees. He appeared 12 times across competitions, impressing when going forward and helping out in attack.

However, the Spurs defender headed back to north London in January as United opted to break the loan. He's since joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season.

Reguilon only had positive words when recalling his short-term loan at Old Trafford. He said (via mufcMPB):

"I knew it was a 6-month loan, but I wanted to fight for this club for 6 months. Like people say: 'Once a Red, always a Red'. I received so much love from the fans."

Reguilon's departure surprised United fans, given that Shaw was still struggling with fitness issues. Malacia has missed the entire season thus far and it's still unknown when the Dutchman will be back in action.

The Spain international is now tasked with helping Brentford rise up the Premier League table. Thomas Frank's side sit 15th, three points above the relegation zone after 22 games.

Erik ten Hag praised Sergio Reguilon for his quick adaption at Manchester United

Sergio Reguilon was something of a fan favorite at Manchester United.

Reguilon wasn't given much time to get used to his new surroundings before becoming Manchester United's regular starting left-back. He made his debut in a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion (September 16).

The former Real Madrid full-back then made his first start for United in a 1-0 victory against Burnley seven days later. It was his performance during that win at Turf Moor that impressed fans.

Ten Hag was also happy with what he saw from Reguilon and moved to praise his adaptability in such a short space of time (via One Football):

"We’re very happy with him and it is not easy to [be] coming into a team you don’t know. And there was less preparation."

Ten Hag added:

"Of course, he’s experienced. [A] very good base he has but then still to know our rules and we didn’t have the time to teach them, to coach them in training or in the preparation time, in like a pre-season."

The Red Devils have since been using the likes of Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof as makeshift left-backs. Shaw has returned from a long-term injury but has still been dealing with minor issues.