"I wanted to do something special" - Ex-Barcelona star Kevin Prince Boateng marries Italian model Valentina in the metaverse

Hertha Berlin forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has married Italian model Valentina Fradegrada in the first ever "metaverse" wedding.

The 35-year-old player started dating Valentina near the end of 2021 and has since shown off their love consistently on social media.

The German ended his previous marriage to Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years together. He also has a four-year-old son named Maddox with her.

According to Pulse Sports, the former AC Milan playmaker tied the knot with his new partner on Saturday, June 11. The wedding ceremony took place over the metaverse.

The occasion was also available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace Opensea for a short period of time. The former Ghana international stated:

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur player failed to score in any of his 21 appearances for Hertha in the most recent campaign. They narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga after a victory in the relegation/promotion play-off against Hamburg.

Kevin-Prince Boateng ranks managers he has played under throughout career

The career of the now 35-year-old is a fascinating one, with numerous injury problems curtailing what was once an incredibly promising era.

Boateng has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and AC Milan. He was recently asked by Sport Bild about some of his former managers. He had a glowing review of Jurgen Klopp following the player's nine appearances for Borussia Dortmund in 2009.

Boateng stated:

"He's a great guy and also a great coach. Most of the time you only have one or the other - Klopp simply has both! He knows how to grab you. I don't know how he does it, but he gets it done. That's why every team will do everything for him."

The Ghanian also praised Massimiliano Allegri during his time at AC Milan, where he played 100 times. He claimed:

"We had a good time together and he's grown so much since then. Those results prove he's a great coach."

However, when Boateng was asked about his time under Roberto di Matteo at Schalke, he replied:

"The disappointment with Di Matteo grew quickly - not just for me, but for the whole team. No tension, no aggressiveness, no emotions - he stood on the edge of the field and radiated that certain nothing."

