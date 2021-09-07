“I wasn’t happy” - Former Arsenal star sheds light on unceremonious summer exit

Brazilian winger Willian has stated that he did not have the best of times at Arsenal and is happy to return to Corinthians.

Speaking to TV Corinthians (via Sport Witness), the 33-year-old revealed that he had a tough time making his next career move after an unhappy stint at the Emirates. He said:

“I really thought a lot, together with my family and close people. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I wasn’t happy at the club."

Willian was not keen on opening up about his time at Arsenal but stated that he is delighted to play for Corinthians and be closer to his friends and family.

“I don’t need to go into details, but I wasn’t happy and I thought that returning to Brazil was the best option. I studied some other opportunities, but I wanted to return to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family. It’s the club that projected me to the world, revealed me. The right time to come back was this.”

Willian arrived at Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020 but was widely regarded as a flop. The Gunners were paying him close to £240,000 per week, but he only registered one goal and seven assists for them.

This summer, Willian decided to terminate his contract at Arsenal in order to move to Brazil and reunite with his boyhood club.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal wouldn't have allowed Willian to depart on a free transfer if the offer had come from a European club.

Willian | “I wasn’t happy” – Player gives his side after Gunners exit.



"My time at Arsenal was not good."https://t.co/xFTXL5aJja #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 6, 2021

Arsenal's new season is off to a rotten start

Despite spending more money than any Premier League club this summer, Arsenal have had a disastrous start to their new campaign, losing their opening three games.

The Gunners started the campaign with a defeat to newly-promoted Brentford before losing away to Chelsea and Manchester City. They are yet to score a league goal so far this season and sit at the foot of the Premier League on goal difference of a negative nine.

However, Arsenal's next two games are relatively easy as they are set to face struggling Norwich City and Burnley. They will then take on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh