"I wasn’t sure if I would ever play again" - Athletic Club defender Yeray Alvarez opens up on his battles with cancer

Athletic Club have played a pivotal role in Spanish football history and are one of only three clubs in the country to have never been relegated to the second division. Los Leones have maintained their unique Basque identity for over 90 years and are known for their ability to develop homegrown talent.

Yeray Alvarez has been an excellent addition to a long line of formidable Basque defenders nurtured by Athletic Club. Alvarez is a cancer survivor and his return to the football field remains one of La Liga's most inspirational stories.

In an exclusive interview, Yeray Alvarez has recounted his two battles with cancer and has provided an insight into his experiences as a professional footballer battling the disease.

“It wakes you up to reality, it brings you right down to earth. You suddenly realise life isn’t a bed of roses. Right from the start, I was aware a lot of people recovered from this illness but of course, not everyone. I wasn’t sure if I would ever again play football, but I was determined to keep on living, keep on enjoying life.”

“I received so much support and not just from the people close to me. It was an amazing gesture. It was a special moment for me during my treatment for the illness. What my teammates did was incredible. I’ll never experience anything like that again in my life.”

Yeray Alvarez previews Athletic Club's big game against Real Sociedad

The Basque derby is one of La Liga's most intense fixtures. With both Athletic Club and Real Sociedad building impressive squads this season, their match this weekend is unlikely to disappoint.

Yeray Alvarez has been to his fair share of Basque derbies and has stepped up for his club in their recent clashes with their regional rivals. Real Sociedad currently have one over Athletic Club after beating them to a Copa del Rey trophy, and Yeray Alvarez is intent on making amends.

“It’s always great playing against sides like Real Sociedad. After the draw last time we met and the defeat in the Cup, we are really keen to play them again. They are a tough opponent, they have been playing great football for years, but we are determined to take the game to them and win all 3 points.”

Athletic Club @Athletic_en Who's looking forward to the derby?



Don't forget that tomorrow at 11:00 AM, Athletic's training session in Lezama will be open for the fans.



#AthleticRealSociedad #AthleticClub 🦁 Who's looking forward to the derby?Don't forget that tomorrow at 11:00 AM, Athletic's training session in Lezama will be open for the fans. 😬 Who's looking forward to the derby? Don't forget that tomorrow at 11:00 AM, Athletic's training session in Lezama will be open for the fans. #AthleticRealSociedad #AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/jJPQZqigDR

Alvarez and his teammates will have their home crowd backing them this weekend. San Mames is one of Spain's most iconic stadiums and is known for its raucous home support.

“It will be different here at the San Mamés with the fans behind us. You can’t explain it in words. You’ve got to be there, you’ve got to live it. The atmosphere, the crowd, you can really feel all that out on the pitch.”

Athletic Club are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have staged a commendable recovery after a poor start to their campaign. Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place and will give their local rivals a run for their money this weekend.

Watch LaLiga Santander - Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad on 21st Feb live at 1:30 AM, exclusively on MTV India and also on Voot and Jio Select platforms.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi