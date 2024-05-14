“I wasn’t sure what he was” - Gary Neville insists Arsenal star has proved him wrong now

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained his reason for choosing Arsenal defender Ben White in the right-back spot for his Premier League Team of the Season.

The England international has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the English top flight, which has taken a few by surprise. When White was originally brought into the Emirates in 2021, he was primarily seen as a central defender.

However, he has forged a formidable understanding with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard down the Gunners' right-hand side. This season, White has played 50 matches across competitions, bagging four goals and five assists.

Speaking about how White has proved him wrong, Neville told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

"It was either Ben White or Trent Alexander-Arnold. But I just felt with the way that Arsenal has defended... I wasn't sure about White- he fell in between, is he half a right-back and half a centre-back? That was my view of Ben White."

"I wasn't sure what he was, but he has developed into a really, really good right-back. I think of him now as the same sort of quality this season- for one reason- of how Ivanovic and Azpilicueta were for Chelsea for many years. I think he has done really well there and he deserves to be in," he added.

White has also contributed massively in defense, which has led to the Gunners conceding the least goals in the league this season (28). Expect him to start his team's final game of the campaign against Everton on Sunday (May 19).

Mikel Arteta's team are top of the standings, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal defender Ben White speaks about how he carries his winning mentality home

Arsenal defender Ben White revealed in an interview with The Guardian in March this year that he always tries to win no matter the circumstance. Although intensity levels are expected to be high in training, the defender claims he's the same at home.

White revealed that he often ends up trying to win games at home with his wife like he would in a football match.

"I want to win everything that I do. My missus and I play a lot of games at home and I won't be letting her win," the former Brighton star said.

To date, White has made 133 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, scoring six goals and assisting 10. He's only got one Community Shield to show for in terms of silverware at the Emirates.