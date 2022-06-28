"I watched it every week and I was desperate for it to stop" - Ex-Manchester United midfielder opens up on being 'defenceless' against talk show making fun of his looks

The kind of opinion that floats around in the media concerning an individual could be detrimental to their health, as rightly stated by former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick. The 41-year-old represented the Red Devils between 1999 and 2004, although he spent the majority of his career playing in the Championship and lower divisions of English football.

Back in 2020, Chadwick opened up about how the comments made in the media and on TV about his looks affected his mental health. While recently speaking to Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour on the Pub Talk show, the ex-Manchester United player has once again spoken about those troubling times.

The sports game show titled, 'They Think It's All Over', aired between 1995 and 2006, poked fun at Chadwick's appearance and characteristics. On the Pub Talk show, the 41-year old commented:

“It was such a childish, school boy thing, it was about the way that I looked. I had spots on my face, my teeth stuck out. In general, that isn’t a problem if people want to say that, but I felt so defenceless about it."

The former Manchester United midfielder suggested how the show made him doubt himself as it aired every week, trading gags and laughter at his expense.

"It was on the TV every week, in my mind everyone was laughing at me and I can’t defend myself. I never told anyone that I was struggling, but I was struggling for the fact that I thought there was something wrong with me. I watched it every week and I was desperate for it to stop."

At the time of these comments and mockery, Chadwick was just a 19-year-old lad trying to make a place for himself in Sir Alex Ferguson's demanding squad. One can only imagine how difficult it must have been for him to face these comments week in and week out.

Former England international Gary Lineker was also a part of the show. He had earlier apologised to the former Manchester United ace via Twitter when he took up the issue of mental health.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham striker Darren Bent believes Harry Maguire's error-prone performances for the Red Devils in the 2021-22 campaign overshadowed Raphael Varane's average display. He has opined that the Frenchman is as responsible for Manchester United's defensive woes as his English partner.

While speaking on the talkSPORT program, he said:

"By the way, because of Maguire's form, I think Varane has got away with it this year. One thing about Varane when he was in Real Madrid and certainly for France is his pace. It used to get him out of tight situations. This season, people are running past him and I'm thinking what's going on here? Has he come injured?"

