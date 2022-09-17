"I watched the game back" - Arteta explains what he told 'his boys' after watching the Manchester United vs Arsenal clash 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed what he said to his players following their defeat at the hands of Manchester United on September 4.

The Gunners tasted their first defeat of the season earlier this month as Erik ten Hag's side beat them 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Arteta has claimed that he told 'his boys' that they deserved to win, having dominated the game for the most part. The Gunners' boss has claimed that his side gave the Red Devils two opportunities to seize on and they did exactly that.

Arteta has insisted that Arsenal should not be too disappointed with the result. He told Sky Sports:

“After Manchester United, it was very simple. I watched the game back and said to the boys: ‘We have deserved to win the game with the way we played – but we gave them two opportunities to do something they are exceptionally good at.' That was our fault – and then you have to move on."

"This is the game at the end of the day – it’s decided in various small fractions of time, moments and details that lead to a football result. It can be completely different to what you have earned and our job is to earn the right to win the match. Sometimes it’s margins, errors or decisions that are not in your hands.”

Arsenal started the game well but could not take their opportunities and also saw Gabriel Martinelli's goal ruled out as offside early in the game.

Antony's 35th minute debut day strike gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead with Bukayo Saka equalizing in the 60th minute. Marcus Rashford scored twice in the 66 and 75 minutes to win his side the game.

Arsenal will be vying to bounce back

The Gunners got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win against FC Zurich in the Europa League on September 8 following their loss to Manchester United.

Arteta's side will take on fellow London club Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday (September 18).

Brentford have been impressive since their promotion last year and have secured some impressive results against bigger clubs. The Bees beat the Gunners 2-0 on the opening day of the previous campaign.

The north London outfit will be looking to secure all three points against Thomas Frank's side to maintain the top spot in the Premier League table. The Gunners have 15 points from six games and have a one-point lead over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

