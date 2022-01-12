"I was watching skiing from Australia" - Gordon Strachan says "sad and lifeless" Manchester United "lose their pace when they are going backwards"

Former Manchester United forward Gordon Strachan has talked about his club's current state.

Despite the Red Devils enjoying a busy transfer window last summer, they have failed to deliver on the pitch this season. Even after signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, results have not gone in their favor.

Manchester United's level dropped so much that the Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before appointing Ralf Rangnick in December as interim boss.

However, their poor run of form continued, with their latest defeat coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 3. The Red Devils did win their match against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday night, but their overall gameplay has been rather poor.

Speaking about United's recent displays, Strachan said:

"I turned it off at half time (Wolves game). I was floating about just trying to find anything else, I think I was watching skiing from Australia. It just really was not enjoyable and I think it is a wee bit sad when you see how good Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool are and to an extent how well organised Wolves were. It was a wee bit sad and lifeless and it is a big job."

He added:

"Hard work becomes a habit. If your habits are 'well I don't really close down when I lose the ball' it is hard to shake it. If you look at some of the Man United players they are grease lightning going forward but somehow they lose their pace when they are going backwards."

Strachan reveals talks with Manchester United's legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson @MrAlexFerguson Delighted to have won league title number 20. We certainly deserved it. Well done to the lads and thank you for your support. Delighted to have won league title number 20. We certainly deserved it. Well done to the lads and thank you for your support.

Gordon Strachan played for United from 1984-1989. He was let go in Sir Alex Ferguson's initial years as manager and the former midfielder joined their rivals Leeds United.

He recently caught up with Sir Alex Ferguson and revealed that they had talked about his departure from the club in 1989.

Strachan said:

"I spoke to Sir Alex a couple of months ago and we were talking about things and he was talking about the day he let me go at Manchester United. It was early in the morning and I said that to him and he went 'I didn't do that did I?' and I went 'aye you did' and he said 'oh that was outrageous' and I said 'aye it was but don't worry about it as I thought it was hilarious'."

The former United midfielder added:

"Some of the most horrible times in your career, I look back now and go 'that is hilarious' and everybody else finds it funny."

